AMMK demands restoration of old scheme of power tariff for residential complexes

October 19, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.T.V. Dhinkaran said the tariff had been hiked several times, while the reduction given now, was marginal

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 demanded the restoration of the old scheme of electricity tariff for common facilities in multi-storeyed apartments.

Referring to the announcement of the reduction of fares from ₹8 per unit  to ₹5.5 per unit in respect of residential complexes having up to 10 flats or up to three floors without lifts, the AMMK leader said that while the tariff had been hiked several times, the reduction has only been made in a marginal manner. He also told the government not to “mislead” people anymore.

