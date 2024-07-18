GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AMMK Chief urges DMK government to fulfil its poll promise of 75% reservation for locals in jobs

Published - July 18, 2024 12:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the DMK government to fulfil a promise that it made in its 2021 Assembly of enacting a law to reserve 75% of jobs for Tamils in industries in the State.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet had cleared a Bill mandating reservation in jobs for locals. Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out that the DMK has not fulfilled its promise despite being over three years in power and it was condemnable.

He urged the DMK government to immediately pass a Bill ensuring the reservation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.