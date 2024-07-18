AMMK Chief urges DMK government to fulfil its poll promise of 75% reservation for locals in jobs

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the DMK government to fulfil a promise that it made in its 2021 Assembly of enacting a law to reserve 75% of jobs for Tamils in industries in the State.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet had cleared a Bill mandating reservation in jobs for locals. Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out that the DMK has not fulfilled its promise despite being over three years in power and it was condemnable.

He urged the DMK government to immediately pass a Bill ensuring the reservation.