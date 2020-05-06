AMMK chief criticises government on 'home isolation'

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday decried the recent State government’s advisory on home isolation of COVID-19 patients with "very mild symptoms”.
In a statement, he said the government’s announcement had only created “fear and confusion” among people. “Has the [Edappadi K.] Palaniswami government been compelled to the patethic situation of not being able to handle all those affected by the COVID-19 at hospitals?” he asked, raising the practability of the government’s advisory on home quarantine.
Mr. Dhinakaran responded to an order issued by the Health Department that persons clinically categorised as having very mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would have the option of home isolation provided they had the requisite facility at their houses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.