AMMK chief criticises government on 'home isolation'

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday decried the recent State government’s advisory on home isolation of COVID-19 patients with "very mild symptoms”.

In a statement, he said the government’s announcement had only created “fear and confusion” among people. “Has the [Edappadi K.] Palaniswami government been compelled to the patethic situation of not being able to handle all those affected by the COVID-19 at hospitals?” he asked, raising the practability of the government’s advisory on home quarantine.

Mr. Dhinakaran responded to an order issued by the Health Department that persons clinically categorised as having very mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would have the option of home isolation provided they had the requisite facility at their houses.