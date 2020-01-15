Amma Youth Sports Scheme launched

The Amma Youth Sports Scheme announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly in July, last year has made strides in Jolarpet, Sholingur, Arni and Cheyyar.
The scheme was launched by Minsiter for Commercial Taxes and Registration, K.C. Veeramani and Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel in Mandalawadi village of the Jolarpet block on Tuesday. Similar facilities were launched in the Kodaikal panchayat in the Sholingur taluk of Ranipet district by Mr. Veeramani.
The scheme was announced by the Chief Minister under Section 110 of Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules, on July 9, last year. The government has allotted ₹76.24 crore for the scheme to be implemented in all 12,524 gram panchayats and 528 panchayat unions. District Collectors of Tirupattur and Ranipet, M.P. Sivanarul and S. Divyadarshini took part in the inaugural functions held at their respective districts.
