Amma Unavagams will continue: Stalin

CHENNAI

08 January 2022 00:46 IST

‘I had already announced my decision. There is no change in my stand’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday told the Assembly that he was firm in his stand that Amma Unavagams should be allowed to continue .

“I had already announced my decision. There is no change in my stand. I would like to convey this message to the Leader of the Oppositon [Edapadi K. Palaniswami],” he said.

Pointing out how various schemes launched by the DMK government in the past were either wound up or changed and the name of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was removed from buildings and parks, Mr. Stalin said even Leader of the House Duraimurugan was of the opinion that there was nothing wrong in closing the Amma Unavagams. “He said it because schemes named after Kalaignar were changed. As far as I am concerned, I do not share his opinion. No Amma Unavagam would be closed,” the Chief Minister said.

