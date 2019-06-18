Amma Pharmacy outlet opened in Tiruvannamalai

Industries Minister, M.C. Sampath, inaugurated a new outlet of Amma Pharmacy in Tiruvannamalai.

Located at the Theradi Veedhi (Car Street), the shop is an initiative by the Department of Co-Operatives where people can buy medicines, including life-savers, at discounted rates. The discount varies between 5 and 20 per cent.

Amma Pharmacies and Co-Operative Medical Stores have sold medicines worth ₹14.4 crore in the district so far and the demand for such an initiative was always welcomed by the people, said a Co-operatives Department official.

The officials undertook a survey to the identify areas for the outlets. They identified localities where the demand is high and only a few or no medical shops are available. They also spoke to residents' associations in these areas before zeroing-in on the localities, many of which will be on the city’s periphery. Various wings of the department have seven pharmacies running in Tiruvannamalai. Two Amma Marundhagam were added to the list to cover all parts of the district, the official said.