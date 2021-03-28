‘Amma has trained us well in elections’

We are following Jayalalithaa’s style of campaigning and people-centric approach, says Jayakumar

D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister, five-time Royapuram MLA and member of the AIADMK steering committee, is confident of facing this Assembly election, though the ruling party does not have a towering leader like former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Contending that party functionaries have been “well trained by Amma [Jayalalithaa],” he acknowledges that as a leader, she remains incomparable. “We are following the style of campaigning and people-centric approach that she has taught us. Even the manifesto has been drafted in a manner that she would do. So much so, not just the people but also those in the party believe that Amma is with us,” Mr. Jayakumar, who is seeking re-election from the constituency in north Chennai, told The Hindu.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, the ‘two leaves’ symbol was frozen, “but we are now united and working towards the party’s victory for the third time,” he said.

The former Speaker practically knows everyone in each house in his constituency.

He is moving across his constituency on two-wheelers and autorickshaws and campaigning and interacting with his voters. “I was born and brought up here. I remember we used to have so many huts at Timothy Road, V.N. Pettai, Indira Nagar and MGR Nagar, which would be gutted in small kitchen fires. After I won for the first time in 1991, I ensured that those huts were converted into concrete houses. The area used to be notorious for anti-social elements too, but now all that has changed,” he said.

“We have Metro Rail connectivity, thanks to Amma, who was gracious enough to include our area in the line when I asked her. Daily around 3,500 autorickshaws ply on our roads and 50,000 persons travel to Royapuram. The Metro Rail comes as a blessing, and will reduce congestion on the roads,” he said.

He said he had been dividing time between campaigning in his constituency and ensuring that the party does well in the constituencies which he is in charge of.

Questioned about complaints of bad road stretches and issues in water supply in certain areas, Mr. Jayakumar said he spent the MLAs Local Area Development Scheme fund on upgrading infrastructure and prevented flooding and power cuts during the monsoon.

He said steps were being taken to sort out other issues.

According to him, ₹150 crore was spent on upgrading the Kasimedu fishing harbour.

“In the next round of expansion, we are planning the setting up of a fisheries hub. This will ensure better rates for the fish caught here,” he said, adding that fishing harbours were being set up at Tiruvottiyur, Kanniyakumari, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

He promised the fishermen of the establishment of processing facilities for seaweed, and other schemes.

As for the Scheduled Tribe status for fishermen, Jayalalithaa had announced it and it was up to the Central government to implement it. “We have been pressing for it, and will continue to do so until our fishermen get it,” he said.