Amma clinics lack facilities, says Minister

CHENNAI

30 November 2021 01:37 IST

In response to a demand from Opposition leader O. Panneerselvam on the closure of Amma clinics that the AIADMK government had established, the Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian, said the clinics did not have sufficient infrastructure. Of the 2,000 clinics announced, only around 1,820 had been established and they too had just one doctor but no nurses or other facilities, he added.

The Minister said his government had conducted health camps in 700 to 800 places in Chennai alone.

