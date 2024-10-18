Amma canteens gave free food for 14.60 lakh persons in two days

In line with the announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that food would be provided free of cost in Amma canteens in Chennai during October 16 and 17 in view of the rains, over 14.60 lakh persons benefitted.

According to an official release, over 17,400 persons benefitted from the 304 medical camps organised in Chennai city. All 22 subways in Chennai have been cleared of water and vehicular traffic has resumed in them, it said.

IChief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers K.N. Nehru and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya and other elected representatives visited rain-affected areas in Chennai city during the past three days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.