Amma canteens gave free food for 14.60 lakh persons in two days

Published - October 18, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In line with the announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that food would be provided free of cost in Amma canteens in Chennai during October 16 and 17 in view of the rains, over 14.60 lakh persons benefitted.

According to an official release, over 17,400 persons benefitted from the 304 medical camps organised in Chennai city. All 22 subways in Chennai have been cleared of water and vehicular traffic has resumed in them, it said.

IChief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers K.N. Nehru and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya and other elected representatives visited rain-affected areas in Chennai city during the past three days.

