Amit Shah’s remark on caste census shows BJP’s change in stance, says Ramadoss

November 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘They have to form a Commission and get its report in six months. Only then would there be trust that the Centre is keen on the caste census’

The Hindu Bureau

S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that the BJP never opposed caste census and it needed a careful thought and appropriate decision would be taken after wider consultation, shows the saffron party’s change in stance. The BJP, which had been saying that a caste census would increase the divide among the people, has now said it was not against it. This change in stance is welcome, he pointed out in a statement. At the same time, it should not look like the remark was made due to the elections in the five States. The Centre should start its consultation right away, Mr. Ramadoss said. “They have to form a Commission and get its report in six months. Only then would there be trust that the Centre is keen on the caste census,” he added.

