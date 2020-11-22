Amit Shah’s criticism of dynasty rule a 'good joke', says Stalin

Mr. Stalin said people were clear and they would hand over a defeat to the AIADMK-BJP combine in the manner they had delivered the blow during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday joined issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who vowed to put an end to dynastic rule, saying that it was a 'good joke'.

“The Delhi Chanakya, flanked by the twins who had looted the state coffers with the support of their family members as benamis, has criticised dynasty rule. It is akin to standing in front of a mirror and bargaining for a teddy bear,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

He said the ruler had realised the people were already aware of the DMK’s victory and was indulging in a vicious campaign to divert people’s attention. “Let us destroy the web of conspiracy spun by them. Let us harvest the crop and feed the hungry mouths. Those who come in the way of our efforts will be exposed,” he said.

Accusing Chief Minister Edappai K. Palaniswami of using the government machinery to cover up the faults of his government, Mr. Stalin said he, however, used the police to deny permission to the tour of DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“Is the government afraid of just one Udhayanidhi Stalin? There are hundreds of them in the party and they will snowball into lakhs and fill the streets,” he said.