Amit Shah to visit Chennai on Nov. 21

CHENNAI

16 November 2020 04:14 IST

‘Will hold meetings with State and district secretaries’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Chennai on November 21 to take part in official government events and hold meetings with representatives of the party, BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan said on Sunday.

The government will release details of the official programme, and Mr. Shah will hold meetings with State and district secretaries. About 200 people will take part in the meetings while adhering to physical distancing norms, Mr. Murugan said while addressing mediapersons in Chennai.

The party’s core committee meeting will also be held during Mr. Shah’s visit, Mr. Murugan said, adding that the party was planning a grand welcome for Mr. Shah, in adherence to physical distancing norms.

‘Will boost morale’

He said Mr. Shah’s visit would boost the spirits of the party cadre and “create panic among opponents”.

The Home Minister will not be participating in the party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ as during his visit it is planned in Coimbatore, he added.

Mr. Shah’s visit comes at a time when the BJP is upset over the denial of permission by the police for its ‘Vetrivel Yatra’.