Amit Shah to participate in Thuglak anniversary event on Jan 14

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely participate in the Thuglak anniversary event on January 14 in Chennai.
Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy told The Hindu that he had requested Mr. Shah to be the chief guest at the event when Mr. Shah visited Chennai in November last year.
“Obviously the discussion at the event will be politics just like every year. There is nothing special about it,” he said when asked about the visit, especially when the State is set to go to the polls in a few months. The event is likely to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam.
This will be the Home Minister’s second visit in two months to Chennai. Last time, he met the office-bearers of the State BJP unit after the conclusion of an official government event.
Mr. Gurumurthy said he was not sure about the seating capacity to be allowed at the event as of Monday, as the government has now allowed cinemas to be open with full seating occupancy. “We have to see what the government allows. If they follow the cinemas rule, we will allow full capacity,” he said.
