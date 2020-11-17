Amit Shah to lay foundation for Chennai Metro’s phase II project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the phase II project of Chennai Metro Rail during his visit to the city on November 21. Ahead of the event, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) issued the first Letter of Award so far to a firm for the construction of a sub-station at Villivakkam.
Sources said Mr. Shah will launch the project via videoconference from a hall in Anna Salai. The phase II project will cover 118.9 km with three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and Light House to Poonamallee. “Now we are making arrangements at this site for the ceremony on Saturday. There may be other projects too from other departments that will be launched during this event,” a source said.
The laying of the foundation stone by the Home Minister at this point in time is crucial for CMRL, as it awaits funding from the Centre for the project. For the ₹60,000-crore project, CMRL will get financial assistance from the State government and various international funding agencies like the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and others. But CMRL has been fervently trying to get a portion of the project funded by the Centre, sources said. A host of tenders have been floated one after another in the past few weeks to get the project started so that the construction of underground and elevated networks could commence at various locations in the city some time next year.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath