Amirthi zoo near Vellore town draws huge crowd for Kaanum Pongal

Hundreds of visitors thronged Amirthi Zoological Park, which is located around 25 kms from Vellore town, to celebrate ‘Kaanum Pongal’ on Wednesday.

Located at the foot of Jawadhu Hills, the zoo is home to more than 300 wild species, including spotted deer, foxes, langur monkeys, red-headed parrots, love birds, tortoises, peacocks, crocodiles, wild cats, eagles, pigeons, wild parrots, and rabbits. “The zoo will attract more footfalls in the coming days as new arrivals such as black buck, a few pairs of cobra, python and Common Krait will be given by Vandalur zoo to us,” said M. Muniappan, forest range officer, Amirthi Zoo.

Classified as a mini-zoo based on the total area, the zoo, which was formed in 1967, can accommodate only herbivorous species as per norms of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Also, the zoo can bring or exchange wild species only from other zoos and not from Vandalur zoo, second biggest zoo in South Asia after Tirupathi zoo. “Children enjoy the wild ambience of the zoo and species in enclosures, which they have seen only in books and television,” said K. Devi, a visitor.

Spread over 25 acres, the zoo comprises Thellai and Puthur Reserve Forests (RFs) that are home to spotted deer, a variety of reptiles, wild boar and peacocks. On an average, the zoo gets around 500 visitors on weekdays and a footfall of over 1,000 on weekends. On Kaanum Pongal day, the zoo has received more than 5,000 visitors, earning over ₹ 1.5 lakh in a day .

Special buses were operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to various tourist spots in Vellore and nearby districts. More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed at these spots in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai to regulate traffic and to prevent petty crime.