GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amirthi zoo near Vellore town draws huge crowd for Kaanum Pongal

January 17, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors throng Amirthi zoo in Vellore on Kaanum Pongal day.

Visitors throng Amirthi zoo in Vellore on Kaanum Pongal day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of visitors thronged Amirthi Zoological Park, which is located around 25 kms from Vellore town, to celebrate ‘Kaanum Pongal’ on Wednesday.

Located at the foot of Jawadhu Hills, the zoo is home to more than 300 wild species, including spotted deer, foxes, langur monkeys, red-headed parrots, love birds, tortoises, peacocks, crocodiles, wild cats, eagles, pigeons, wild parrots, and rabbits. “The zoo will attract more footfalls in the coming days as new arrivals such as black buck, a few pairs of cobra, python and Common Krait will be given by Vandalur zoo to us,” said M. Muniappan, forest range officer, Amirthi Zoo.

Classified as a mini-zoo based on the total area, the zoo, which was formed in 1967, can accommodate only herbivorous species as per norms of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Also, the zoo can bring or exchange wild species only from other zoos and not from Vandalur zoo, second biggest zoo in South Asia after Tirupathi zoo. “Children enjoy the wild ambience of the zoo and species in enclosures, which they have seen only in books and television,” said K. Devi, a visitor.

Spread over 25 acres, the zoo comprises Thellai and Puthur Reserve Forests (RFs) that are home to spotted deer, a variety of reptiles, wild boar and peacocks. On an average, the zoo gets around 500 visitors on weekdays and a footfall of over 1,000 on weekends. On Kaanum Pongal day, the zoo has received more than 5,000 visitors, earning over ₹ 1.5 lakh in a day .  

Special buses were operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to various tourist spots in Vellore and nearby districts. More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed at these spots in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai to regulate traffic and to prevent petty crime.

Related Topics

Vellore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.