Amidst speculation of postponement, Class 12 examinations conclude

Amidst the speculation on cancellation/postponement of Class 12 exams, the students completed their last examination on Tuesday.

The threat of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu pointed to the possibility of examinations being postponed till Monday evening.

However, the School Education department stuck to their schedule. However, only Class 11 exams were postponed. The class 12 exams began on March 2. On the last day, students wrote Accountancy, Geography and Chemistry papers at their designated examination centres.

Instead of the schools being guarded by policemen, the students were greeted by NGO volunteers and health department officials, who made sure that the students cleaned their hands before entering the examination halls. Many students came to centres wearing masks and with hand sanitiser in their pockets.

Security tightened

However, security around the centres were tightened to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons. In view of the State Government’s order to restrict transport facilities, the Madras HC has ordered for the examinations to begin by 10-30 a.m., instead of the regular start at 10 a.m.