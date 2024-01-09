Amid union strike, bus services remain unaffected in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts

January 09, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Bus services in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts, including inter-state services, remained largely unaffected amid the call for strike by various transport unions in support of their charter of demands, which includes implementation of the old pension scheme and filling up of vacant posts, among others.

According to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) officials, 88.48% of buses were operated by the TNSTC on Tuesday.

As many as 238 schedules were operated from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. against the total of 269 schedules in Villupuram district comprising Villupuram, Tindivanam and Gingee.

The situation improved as the day progressed. The operation of bus services went up to 91% in Villupuram district by 10 a.m.

The strike was confined only to a few transport unions and there was no major disruption of services, a TNSTC official said.

The Villupuram Division also operated 84% of buses in Kallakurichi district comprising Tirukovilur, Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram and Chinnasalem. As many as 165 schedules out of the total of 196 were operated in Kallakurichi district.

While TNSTC officials said more than 70% of the buses were operated in Cuddalore, trade unions claimed that only 30% of the buses were operational, and that too during peak hours, as a large number of drivers and conductors went on strike.

A majority of the drivers and conductors, owing allegiance to six trade unions, joined the strike and very few buses moved out of the bus depots in Cuddalore district, a member of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said.

