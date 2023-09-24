ADVERTISEMENT

Amid rift with BJP state unit, EPS to hold meeting with party functionaries on Monday

September 24, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai, according to a press release.

The Hindu Bureau

The meeting announcement comes amid a friction between AIADMK and BJP state president K Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

AIADMK has called for the meeting with its headquarters functionaries, district secretaries MPs and MLAs on Monday.

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai, according to a press release. 

The meeting announcement comes amid a friction between AIADMK and BJP state president K Annamalai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK has declared that BJP is no longer its ally, while Mr. Annamalai has said there is no rift between the two parties. 

A delegation of former AIADMK ministers inculding M. Thambi Durai, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanthan and C.Ve. Shanmugam had met BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda on Friday and briefed him on the state of ties with the Tamil Nadu unit of the national party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US