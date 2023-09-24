Amid rift with BJP state unit, EPS to hold meeting with party functionaries on Monday

September 24, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK has called for the meeting with its headquarters functionaries, district secretaries MPs and MLAs on Monday.

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai, according to a press release.

The meeting announcement comes amid a friction between AIADMK and BJP state president K Annamalai.

AIADMK has declared that BJP is no longer its ally, while Mr. Annamalai has said there is no rift between the two parties.

A delegation of former AIADMK ministers inculding M. Thambi Durai, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanthan and C.Ve. Shanmugam had met BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda on Friday and briefed him on the state of ties with the Tamil Nadu unit of the national party.