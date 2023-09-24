HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Amid rift with BJP state unit, EPS to hold meeting with party functionaries on Monday

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai, according to a press release.

September 24, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The meeting announcement comes amid a friction between AIADMK and BJP state president K Annamalai. File

The meeting announcement comes amid a friction between AIADMK and BJP state president K Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

AIADMK has called for the meeting with its headquarters functionaries, district secretaries MPs and MLAs on Monday.

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai, according to a press release. 

The meeting announcement comes amid a friction between AIADMK and BJP state president K Annamalai.

AIADMK has declared that BJP is no longer its ally, while Mr. Annamalai has said there is no rift between the two parties. 

A delegation of former AIADMK ministers inculding M. Thambi Durai, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanthan and C.Ve. Shanmugam had met BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda on Friday and briefed him on the state of ties with the Tamil Nadu unit of the national party.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.