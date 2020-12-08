Amid virus restrictions, colleges reopen

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 01:20 IST

Veterinary university offers online exams for final year students alone

Colleges reopened on Monday amidst several restrictions for students. Teachers had a tough time in ensuring that students complied with the norms.

For many students, it was an opportunity to catch up with friends but others, such as those in medical colleges who were returning from other places, had to go into quarantine.

R. Varshini, a third year BBA student at the SDNB Vaishnav College, said since the college had started online exams, she did not have to go. “Some of my friends from other departments did not go either though they had no exams,” she said. A postgraduate student from Pachaiyappa’s College said it was difficult for her to commute from Sholinganallur. “I am afraid of travelling in crowded buses,” she said.

At D.G. Vaishnav College, principal Santhosh Baboo said all precautions had been taken to ensure students followed the safety protocol. “We have placed sanitiser dispensers in all blocks and clean the toilets more frequently. The attendance was only around 50%,” he said although he expected more students to return to campus, once word got around that the safety protocols were followed.

“We have 12 security staff checking the temperature as well,” he said. Due to restrictions on train travel, he said students were seeking letters of permission.

“I have been issuing letters to all those who have asked me,” Mr. Baboo said.

V. Subathra, principal of Malolan College of Arts and Science, affiliated to the University of Madras, said the students were excited to return to the campus. “They managed to come today somehow. But they wanted buses to be arranged for their pick up,” she said.

College faculty said the students wanted online exams. Teachers, however, suspect that students found it easy as there would be no one to supervise them.

Strict quarantine

At the Madras Medical College, classes had begun for students in second and third year while the final year students were quarantined, said Dean E. Therani Rajan.

Final year student A. Hemanth Kumar of Kilpauk Medical College said: “As of now, we students have been instructed to follow strict quarantine in hostel for the next 14 days (till December 20). Our professors have resumed classes through online demonstrations, It was good to get back to postings but with a mixed mindset of keeping ourselves safe on one hand and learning on the other. Hopefully, by the end of two weeks/quarantine, we will be attending clinics with precautions and regulations in smaller batches,” said the student who hails from Dharmapuri.

Engineering college students are preparing for their semester exams, said R.M. Kishore of RMK group of institutions. “We were ready. Staff came but students did not turn up because they are in study holidays and exam is to be conducted online,” he said.

While all other universities conducted online exams, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University did not. University officials said since most of the work was practical, students could not be asked to take online exams. “We started final year exam alone by online as per the guidelines issued by Veterinary Council of India. The remaining batches will take offline exam after sometime,” said P. Kumarasamy, Controller of Examination.