Amid pandemic, T.N. prepares to face Southwest monsoon

The Tamil Nadu government is preparing to face the onset of Southwest monsoon, even as it grapples with increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases.

“It is important that the district administration initiates timely cyclone preparation and mitigation measures while ensuring COVID-19 precautions,” a communication from Commissioner of Revenue Administration J. Radhakrishnan to District Collectors on Friday stated.

Though suitable instructions were sent to authorities on Wednesday last week, “the preparations in response to the India Meteorological Department alerts need to be suitably modified”, it stated. The advisory instructed District Collectors to suitably modify the District Disaster Management Plans (DDMPs) in the light of COVID-19 measures.

Adequate stock of PPE for first responders and volunteers had to be ensured and they should be briefed to observe COVID-19 precautions while carrying out their and tasks. Physical distancing norms and the wearing of masks should also be adhered to.

Additional shelters and relief camps were to be identified to accommodate people as the number of existing shelters/relief camps may not be sufficient due to observing physical distancing norms.

Regular medical check-ups in shelters and relief camps would help in identifying and isolating people with COVID-19 symptoms, which would eventually help in curbing the spread of the pandemic. Additional arrangements for regular disinfection and sanitisation of the premises were to be ensured.

“Any quarantine/isolation facilities located in the cyclone-prone area may need to be relocated or secured against a cyclone,” it stated.

It also pointed out that the management of concurrent disasters of cyclone and COVID-19 would need additional infrastructure, human and material resources and revision of preparedness and response plans and hence district administration should rework the requirement of resources.