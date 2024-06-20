GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid hooch tragedy, district police launch helplines

Published - June 20, 2024 11:01 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the hooch tragedy in the neighbouring Kallakurichi district, the district police in Vellore and Tirupattur on Thursday introduced helpline numbers to alert authorities on the sale of illegal arrack and other banned items in these districts.

According to a press release, helpline number 6379958321 (WhatsApp) for Vellore will be directly monitored by SP (Vellore) N. Manivannan. The residents can also dial helpline numbers of the Vellore Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) - 8838608868 (Vellore) and 9087756223 (Gudiyatham). The details of the informants will be kept confidential, the release said.

Similarly, in Tirupattur, SP Albert John launched a dedicated helpline number (9159959919). The status of the complaints registered through the helpline number will be directly monitored by the SP. Other police helplines include 9486242428 (for senior citizens’ assistance) and 9442992526 (SP office), the release said.

