AMET varsity students sell handloom and khadi products worth ₹1.1 crore on Gandhi Jayanti

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 19:15 IST

Around 4,000 students and faculty of AMET University sold handloom and Khadi products for ₹1.1 crore in a day on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The University took up a project with the State government’s Department of Khadi and Handloom as a mega community service initiative. Minister for Khadi and Handloom R. Gandhi inaugurated the project on Sunday and the department announced an additional 5% discount as a token of appreciation and encouragement to students besides the 30% discount.

The students and faculty reached out to residential areas on ECR and OMR from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. University founder and chancellor J. Ramachandran said the project would also educate the students that they had a responsibility as citizens to help the weaker sections of the society through their time and energy. Vice-Chancellor G. Thiruvasagam, who initiated the project, coordinated the efforts.

