American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy honours doctor
T.S. Chandrasekar is the first from Tamil Nadu to receive the award
T.S. Chandrasekar, gastroenterologist and founder of MedIndia Hospitals, Chennai, was presented the International Service Award (Crystal Award) for 2022 by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) at a function in San Deigo last week.
He is the first from Tamil Nadu and fourth in the country to receive the award. ASGE is an 80-year-old institution with over 15,000 members.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.