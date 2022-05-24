American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy honours doctor

Special Correspondent May 24, 2022 18:39 IST

T.S. Chandrasekar is the first from Tamil Nadu to receive the award

T.S. Chandrasekar, gastroenterologist and founder of MedIndia Hospitals, Chennai, was presented the International Service Award (Crystal Award) for 2022 by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) at a function in San Deigo last week. He is the first from Tamil Nadu and fourth in the country to receive the award. ASGE is an 80-year-old institution with over 15,000 members.



