American missionary Alice Brauer passes away at 87

She was laid to rest on the premises of Bethesda Hospital in Ambur, where she began working in 1968 and dedicated her life to the eradication of leprosy, tuberculosis, and polio in the region

Published - October 03, 2024 09:27 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Alice Brauer

Alice Brauer | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

American missionary Alice Brauer, who dedicated her life to the eradication of leprosy, tuberculosis, and polio in Ambur for over 60 years, was laid to rest on the premises of Bethesda Hospital in the town on Thursday.

Brauer passed away on September 30 at the bungalow on the now defunct hospital premises at 87 due to age-related reasons. Born in 1938 in Nagercoil, Brauer was the fourth child of Richard Henry Brauer, who came to India from the United States (U.S.) by ship in 1925 before settling down in Nagercoil for his missionary work.

She did her schooling in Coonoor and Ooty before she returned to the U.S., where she studied medicine. “Ms. Brauer amma was very kind. She was focusing on child healthcare in Ambur and Vaniyambadi for many years. I used to meet her every Friday on the hospital premises since I knew her a decade ago,” recalled Rev. Manoj Kumar, who does missionary work in Bargur region.

Mr. Kumar made documentaries about missionary work in the region, and Brauer was the guide for most of his works. He said upon returning to India, Brauer began working at Bethesda Hospital in 1968 and dedicated her life to the eradication of leprosy, tuberculosis, and polio in Ambur region. Since then, she stayed on the hospital premises till her death. During her career spanning over six decades, her work reached over 60 villages and improved the lives of the local communities.

Mohammed Aslam, a trader in Ambur, said even after the closure of the hospital over a decade ago, Brauer was active in her service to the community. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she travelled to remote villages in the region to treat children. Since the pandemic, she started to treat patients, mostly children at her house on the hospital premises.

“She continued being a ray of hope to the people in the region, particularly to the children, and provided much needed guidance on child nutrition to expectant mothers,” said S. Johnson of Ambur.

