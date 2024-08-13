ADVERTISEMENT

American Academy of Neurology honours neurologist A.V. Srinivasan

Updated - August 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 74-year-old neurologist was the first to receive a Ph.D in neurology from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based neurologist A.V. Srinivasan was honoured by the American Academy of Neurology with the General Neurology 2024 award recently. Dr. Srinivasan said it was for the first time that out of 40,000 neurologists across the world that an Indian had been chosen for the award. The 74-year-old neurologist, who has been serving the community for the past 50 years, was the first to receive a Ph.D in neurology from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University. He has guided six Ph.D scholars. Dr. Srinivasan has also conducted 612 service camps and written 30 books, of which 12 are in Tamil. He was also the president of the Indian Academy of Neurology in 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US