American Academy of Neurology honours neurologist A.V. Srinivasan

Chennai-based neurologist A.V. Srinivasan was honoured by the American Academy of Neurology with the General Neurology 2024 award recently. Dr. Srinivasan said it was for the first time that out of 40,000 neurologists across the world that an Indian had been chosen for the award. The 74-year-old neurologist, who has been serving the community for the past 50 years, was the first to receive a Ph.D in neurology from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University. He has guided six Ph.D scholars. Dr. Srinivasan has also conducted 612 service camps and written 30 books, of which 12 are in Tamil. He was also the president of the Indian Academy of Neurology in 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.