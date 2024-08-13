GIFT a SubscriptionGift
American Academy of Neurology honours neurologist A.V. Srinivasan

The 74-year-old neurologist was the first to receive a Ph.D in neurology from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University

Updated - August 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based neurologist A.V. Srinivasan was honoured by the American Academy of Neurology with the General Neurology 2024 award recently. Dr. Srinivasan said it was for the first time that out of 40,000 neurologists across the world that an Indian had been chosen for the award. The 74-year-old neurologist, who has been serving the community for the past 50 years, was the first to receive a Ph.D in neurology from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University. He has guided six Ph.D scholars. Dr. Srinivasan has also conducted 612 service camps and written 30 books, of which 12 are in Tamil. He was also the president of the Indian Academy of Neurology in 2017.

