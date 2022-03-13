‘Americai V. Narayanan barred from participating in TV debates’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday announced that Americai V. Narayanan has been barred from participating in TV debates as he was making remarks against the party’s leadership and its policies. Mr. Alagiri had also issued a show cause notice to Mr. Narayanan seeking explanation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Narayanan took to Twitter and said Mr. Alagiri has to explain about what remarks he made against the party’s policies. In the last three days, he said he had only spoken about saving the party.