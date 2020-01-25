Tamil Nadu

Amenities spruced up at several railway stations

John Thomas, general manager, Southern Railway, inspecting amenities at Katpadi railway station on Friday. Chennai DRM P. Mahesh is with him.

John Thomas, general manager, Southern Railway, inspecting amenities at Katpadi railway station on Friday. Chennai DRM P. Mahesh is with him.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

Southern Railway general manager John Thomas conducted annual inspection between Jolarpet and Arakkonam in Chennai division on Friday.

He inaugurated a garden at Katpadi railway station and facilities for staff at other stations, including a new chief crew control office, new RRI cabin, and Officers Rest House. a holiday home at Yelagiri and three Gang Rest Rooms were opened through teleconference.

At Arokkonam, Mr. Thomas inaugurated the new RPF office and chief health inspector cabin.

The general manager inspected passenger amenities, new booking office and the circulating area at the station.

At Katpadi, he inspected the station, new escalator facilities, retiring rooms, VIP lounge, and AC waiting hall.

In Jolarpet, Mr. Thomas visited the renovated health unit, and thje running room.

P. Mahesh, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai division, principal heads of departments and several senior officers accompanied the general manager.

