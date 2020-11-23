Amendment to Kerala Police Act ‘draconian’, says Minister V. Muraleedharan

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs said the amendment would suppress the media and curb freedom of expression

The amendment made to the Kerala Police Act to curb defamatory content on social media is “draconian,” alleged Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, in Coimbatore on Thursday.

He, along with BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan and BJP Mahila Morcha’s national president Vanathi Srinivasan, participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the BJP’s district office building proposed to be built at Peelamedu in the city. Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the amendment will “suppress” the media, freedom of expression and the democratic rights of the public.

On the farm laws introduced by the Central government, he claimed they were for the “welfare of the farmers” to help them in getting better remunerative prices for their produce. Mr. Muraleedharan accused Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi of having “ulterior political motives” for opposing the farm laws.

Mr. Murugan told mediapersons that the Vetrivel Yatra will conclude in Tiruchendur on December 5 and that BJP national president J.P. Nadda has been invited to participate in the closing ceremony. He said that he had been arrested by the Coimbatore City Police following the yatra held in Coimbatore on Sunday and later released. Mr. Murugan dismissed rumours about the BJP demanding seats from the AIADMK and noted that the seat sharing details will be announced officially.