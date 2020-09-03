Amend Constitution to ensure reservations for OBCs in job promotions: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that the Centre amend the Indian Constitution in such a way that it guarantees reservation for OBCs in job promotions in Central and State public sector institutions.
In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss pointed out that the courts had earlier struck down a provision to grant communal reservation in job promotions in Tamil Nadu government services.
The Centre and the State must take appropriate steps to provide communal reservation for OBCs in job promotions, he said. Otherwise, the promotion prospects of two lakh OBCs would be affected.
“This is a social injustice. The verdict given by the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court may have been correct according to the law, but it is unacceptable, if you consider social justice and ethics,” he said.
Dr. Ramadoss asked how it could be deemed acceptable for an OBC or an MBC government official to retire in the same position in which he/she joined. “The reservations in promotions can be given on the simple fact that there is not enough representation for OBCs in State governments and Central government,” he said.
