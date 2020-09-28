Ambur SI succumbs to infection

Tirupathur

28 September 2020 00:47 IST

District police assure support to family of the deceased

A sub-inspector attached to the crime wing, Ambur police station, succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday. The district police have assured support to his family.

K.K. Shanmugam, 52, belonged to the 1993 batch and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. “On September 24, he was found to have typhoid, and on September 25, he tested positive for COVID-19,” said P. Vijayakumar, SP, Tirupathur. Following this, he was admitted to the Vaniyambadi government hospital for treatment. “He was good at his work. He was recently rewarded for securing a man who was absconding for 20 years, with an NBW. He was attached to the Anaicut station. Since he lived in the Ambur police quarters, he was attached to the Ambur station recently,” said Mr. Vijayakumar.

The SP met Mr. Shanmugam’s family and assured them support. “We will arrange whatever the children need for their education,” he said.

