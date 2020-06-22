Ambulance fleet increased to 80 in Chennai

The 108-ambulance network has increased its COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) dedicated fleet from 50 to 80 to cater to patients in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) areas. Across the State, the network operates 223 ambulances exclusively for COVID-19.

“As the COVID-19 case load increased in Chennai, we increased the number of ambulances deployed exclusively for COVID-19 patients to 80. There is an increase in the number of trips by these ambulances. Each of these ambulances now make six to seven trips a day. On an average, seven patients are transported per day per ambulance,” said M. Selvakumar, State head of operations, GVK EMRI that operates the network.

The number of COVID-19 related call flows to 108’s Emergency Response Centre also increased, he said, adding: “In a bid to decongest, the health department decided to launch an exclusive 24x7 call centre for COVID-19 for GCC areas (044-40067108). The helpline has been receiving 500 to 600 calls per day. Health inspectors, after pooling details of patients in a particular area, contact the call centre. So, when they call the helpline, each health inspector will cover at least 30 patients.”

The call centre was not only to decongest the call flow but also to enable timely access to ambulances in Chennai, he added.

Mr. Selvakumar said that all these ambulances had separate manpower that included ambulance pilots and emergency medical technicians.