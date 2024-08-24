Ambiguities in arbitration clauses should be addressed: Madras HC Judge M. Sundar

Justice M Sundar, Judge, Madras High Court, on Saturday said much of the commercial disputes that end up in our courts stem from ambiguities in the arbitration clauses.

“A simple, yet overlooked, solution lies in the meticulous drafting of these clauses. As we continue to work towards a more efficient judiciary, especially in the commercial realm, it is imperative that we also focus on preventing litigation from arising in the first place,” he said at the first edition of Conference on Commercial Dispute Resolution organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“By addressing these issues at the contract drafting stage, we can significantly reduce the burden on our courts and provide more certainty to the business community. I commend the efforts of all involved in enhancing the infrastructure and capacity of our Commercial Courts, and I am confident that with continued collaboration, we will set new benchmarks in judicial excellence,” Justice Sundar added.

“The Commercial Courts Act was enacted to improve our country’s standing in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report, particularly in the enforcement of contracts. Unlike the prevailing trend of setting up specialised tribunals outside the formal court system, commercial courts were integrated within our established judicial framework. This decision, while challenging, leverages the strengths of our independent public courts, trained judiciary, and existing infrastructure. While the transition to a faster, more efficient system is ongoing, we are already seeing positive results,” said Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, Judge, Madras High Court.

“The statute introduces numerous tools — specialist courts, mandatory pre-institutional mediation, strict time limits, and the possibility of awarding actual costs — to ensure just and expeditious disposal of cases. The success of these initiatives is evident in the high case clearance rates across various divisions,” he added.

M. Pallavi Baldev, Special Secretary to Government, Industries Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, said the State ranked high in the Ease of Doing Business, with the Single Window Portal, offering over 180 services online, and the BizBuddy grievance redressal portal, successfully resolving 95% of submitted grievances.

V.P. Sengottuvel, Senior Advocate, Madras High Court and M Ponnuswami, Chairman, CII SR MSME & EoDB Taskforce & Chairman & Managing Director, Pon Pure Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. also spoke at the event.

