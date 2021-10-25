Tamil Nadu

Ambergris worth ₹8 cr. seized in Tiruvarur

Violating rules: Ambergris is used for making perfume  

Forest Department officials seized 8.013 kg of ambergris at Muthupet in Tiruvarur district and arrested two persons. “One kg of ambergris costs ₹1 crore-₹1.5 crore,” District Forest Officer K. Arivozhi said.

Ambergris, used for making perfumes, is produced in the stomach of sperm whales when indigestible parts move into the intestines and bind together. They slowly become a solid mass, growing over many years. “When the animal vomits the mass, it floats a foot below the surface of the sea. Only those with knowledge of it can collect it,” he said.

Mr. Arivozhi, with Chief Conservator of Forest Sathish, formed a team, posed as buyers, and arrested Nizamuddin and Jahir Hussain.


Comments
