Ambergis worth ₹10 crore seized in Nagercoil, four persons arrested

November 17, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The seizure was made during a vehicle check after Forest Department personnel received information about a smuggling attempt; an investigation is underway to locate the buyer, officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department personnel have seized ambergis worth ₹10 crore and arrested four persons for smuggling it.

Ambergis is a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales, and is used in the making of high-end perfumes.

Following information received about the smuggling of ambergris and an attempt to sell it, Forest Department personnel were monitoring various spots in Nagercoil on the night of Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The team intercepted the car with four passengers and on checking the vehicle, recovered ambergris, weighing 11 kg, wotj about ₹10 crore on the international market, officials said.

Besides seizing the vehicle, officials also arrested Narayanan, 41, of Menneerpallam, Arunachalam, 53, Velayutham, 47, of Melapalayam, and Sundar, 25, of Nanguneri, all from Tirunelveli district.

 The four are being interrogated to locate and arrest the buyer from Kanniyakumari district.

