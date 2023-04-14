HamberMenu
Ambedkar’s wisdom and words in the Constitution have the power of a nuclear bomb, for it destroys inequality, says Thirumavalavan

VCK takes out rallies against the BJP and the Sangh Parivar to mark ‘Equality Day’ and B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary across Tamil Nadu

April 14, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thol. Thirumavalavan

Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan led a ‘panthers’ rally against the BJP and the Sangh Parivar to mark April 14 (‘Equality Day’ and B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary) here. Likewise, VCK cadre took part in similar marches across the State.

Pushing back the politics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, Mr. Thirumvalavan said, “Instead of being a Union Government, it is a Sanathana-Corporate government….with Prime Minister Modi representing the Sanathana forces and Adani representing the corporate entity.” He accused the right wing of creating hate against minority and tension in society.

He said Ambedkar’s wisdom and words in the Indian Constitution have the power of a nuclear bomb, for it destroys inequality in society.

“An old social order was dismantled through Dr. Ambedkar’s ideas. It had the power of a nuclear bomb – it fell on Sanathana Dharma to destroy it. If there is no social justice through reservations, marginalised people could not have looked up with self-respect,” he said.

‘OBC leaders are castiest’

Mr. Thirumavalavan charged that many of the Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders in Tamil Nadu are casteist, and they would not know that Ambedkar said a committee should be formed to look into reservations for the OBC population.

“Outside Tamil Nadu, OBC leaders accept Dr. Ambedkar and speak about him respectfully as Babasaheb,” he added.

