Ambedkar’s photo should not be removed from courtrooms: TNCC

July 23, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s SC department on Sunday criticised the circular issued by the Madras High Court’s Registrar-General to all courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, advising that only photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar be kept in court rooms and those of other leaders, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, be removed.

In a statement, the department’s State president, M.P. Ranjan Kumar, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that Ambedkar photographs, who was the head of drafting committee of the Constitution and India’s first Law Minister, were displayed in courtrooms. “Nobody can deny Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution in creating the Constitution, which continues to be the shield while protecting the rights of the people. When human rights of the people are being violated, the courts safeguard these rights. In such a context, it is unacceptable to state that Dr. Ambedkar’s photograph will be removed if installed,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.