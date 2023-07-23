ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar’s photo should not be removed from courtrooms: TNCC

July 23, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s SC department on Sunday criticised the circular issued by the Madras High Court’s Registrar-General to all courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, advising that only photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar be kept in court rooms and those of other leaders, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, be removed.

In a statement, the department’s State president, M.P. Ranjan Kumar, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that Ambedkar photographs, who was the head of drafting committee of the Constitution and India’s first Law Minister, were displayed in courtrooms. “Nobody can deny Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution in creating the Constitution, which continues to be the shield while protecting the rights of the people. When human rights of the people are being violated, the courts safeguard these rights. In such a context, it is unacceptable to state that Dr. Ambedkar’s photograph will be removed if installed,” he said.

