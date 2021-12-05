Tamil NaduCHENNAI 05 December 2021 01:31 IST
Ambedkar’s memorial day on Dec. 6
The Chennai Port Trust is observing the memorial day of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Monday, December 6, a press release said. The Chairman, Deputy Chairman and heads of departments of the Chennai Port Trust and other officials will pay floral tribute to the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Anchor Gate Building, Rajaji Salai, Chennai - 1 at 10 a.m. on the day.
