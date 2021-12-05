The Chennai Port Trust is observing the memorial day of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Monday, December 6, a press release said. The Chairman, Deputy Chairman and heads of departments of the Chennai Port Trust and other officials will pay floral tribute to the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Anchor Gate Building, Rajaji Salai, Chennai - 1 at 10 a.m. on the day.
Ambedkar’s memorial day on Dec. 6
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
December 05, 2021 01:31 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
December 05, 2021 01:31 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 1:31:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ambedkars-memorial-day-on-dec-6/article37847461.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story