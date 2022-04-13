Ambedkar’s birth anniversary to be observed as Day of Equality

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan calling on the Chief Minister to thank him for favourably considering his request. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 13, 2022 16:47 IST

A pledge will administered at all State govt. offices that day

The birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, will be observed as the Day of Equality in Tamil Nadu on April 14 every year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a suo motu statement, Mr. Stalin said a pledge would be taken that day.

The decision followed a representation made at a State-level meeting held on Tuesday for observing Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as the Day of Equality, just as the birth anniversary of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy was being observed as the Day of Social Justice.

Following a request made by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Lok Sabha member Thol. Thirumavalavan, a full-size bronze statue of Ambedkar would be installed at the Ambedkar Manimandapam, Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling a request by DMK leader and Lok Sabha member A. Raja, the Chief Minister said the State government would publish the works of Ambedkar in Tamil. “The aim of social justice is to realise equality, and the sub-continent is aware that these are two eyes of our objectives,” Mr. Stalin said. The ideals of Ambedkar would remain the guiding light for the future, he said.

Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan, AIADMK deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam (Bodinayakkanur), Congress MLA K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), PMK’s G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South), VCK’s M. Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil), CPI(M)’s V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur), CPI’s K. Marimuthu (Thiruthuraipoondi), Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sathan Thirumalai Kumar, Manapparai MLA P. Abdul Samad, Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran, Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan and K.V. Kuppam MLA M. Jagan Moorthy welcomed the announcement.

Later in the day, the government issued an order for observing the birth anniversary of Ambedkar as Day of Equality and for a pledge to be administered at all State government offices.

Mr. Thirumavalavan called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and thanked him for favourably considering his request.