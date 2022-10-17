Ambattur sub-inspector suspended on charge of harassing eatery owner

A sub-inspector attached to the Ambattur police station was suspended after the owner of an eatery alleged that he created a ruckus on Sunday night.

On Sunday night, sub-inspector Dasarathan had an argument with the staff of the eatery and asked them to close the shop for the day and later called the owner. Following this, the owner of the eatery put out a tweet tagging Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu briefing him about what happened. The DGP then directed the Avadi Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore to take action and the latter sent a suspension order to the sub-inspector.