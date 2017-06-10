Ambattur lake heavily polluted, says NGO team

Ambattur lake, which is one of a number of waterbodies on the city’s western edge, continues to remain polluted, with little effort taken to restore it.

The surplus course of the lake, which carries excess water to Korattur lake, is coated with water hyacinth and there is no way for the water to flow out.

These are some of the findings of the ongoing audit of waterbodies taken up by Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO.

A team of 12 members conducted an audit of the waterbody, a groundwater resource for the neighbourhood.

Spread over 440 acres, the Ambattur lake still has water. However, it remains heavily polluted with sewage and is being used as a dump yard.

Members said untreated sewage was being let out into the lake in Ayapakkam and Thirumullaivoyal as the localities lack a proper underground drainage system.

Haris Sultan, a member of Arappor Iyakkam, said: “We found sewage mixing into the water from areas abutting the waterbody, such as Sathyapuram and Nehru Nagar. The lake is coated with water hyacinth in many areas.”

Area shrunk

The water spread area has shrunk from 650 acres to 440 acres due to encroachments. “Some structures were built close to the lake area and even a mud road was laid in some parts,” he added. The surplus course too is in dire need of attention as garbage and sewage find their way into the channel from areas such as MKB Nagar, Sivananda Nagar and Samthariya Nagar, members noted.

Residents of Ambattur complained that though an ambitious project was started to turn the lake into an eco-tourism spot, it had not progressed much.