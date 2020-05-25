Tamil Nadu

Ambattur industrial estate sees muted activity

A small scale unit in Ambattur operating with skeleton staff on Monday. Photo: K.Pichumani

A small scale unit in Ambattur operating with skeleton staff on Monday. Photo: K.Pichumani  

Fear over COVID-19 cited as the reason for poor turnout of workers

Industrial activity at the Ambattur industrial estate in Chennai, one the oldest and biggest industrial cluster in Tamil Nadu, was almost negligible on Monday, amid lower demand and non-availability of migrant workers.

The State government had relaxed COVID-19 lockdown and given permission to the industrial estates to operate from Monday with 25% staff.

“One of the key issues to be tackled is the perception that Chennai is a hotspot with number of COVID-19 cases increasing. Parents of the workers are in panic and this perception has to be changed for us to get back to at least the normal level,” A.N. Sujeesh, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association.

He said the association laid stress on this issue in its meeting with Chennai Corporation officials on Monday.

The Ambattur industrial estate is dependent on 30,000 workers from other districts in the State and one lakh workers from other States.

It has 2,400 major units and 20,000 smaller units.

Mr. Sujeesh said that big automobile players had not yet got back to their optimal demand level. The Centre’s stimulus package had been a disappointment and more measures were needed to kick start the industries.

An entrepreneur of a small unit who did not wish to be named that a fine of ₹10,000 was levied for violation of standard operating procedures.

“First-time they should give a warning and penalty could be imposed for further violations,” he felt.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 4:18:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ambattur-industrial-estate-sees-muted-activity/article31670226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY