ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador of the U.S.A. to India calls on Chief Minister

June 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

During their meeting, Stalin extended an invitation for U.S.-based companies to participate in the Global Investors Meeting scheduled for January 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America to India, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America (U.S.A.) to India, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. During their meeting, Mr. Stalin extended an invitation for U.S.-based companies to participate in the Global Investors Meeting scheduled for January 2024. He also pointed out that several U.S. companies have invested in Tamil Nadu, and the State continued to aspire to become one of the three top destinations in Asia for industrial investments, an official release said. Mr. Garcetti was accompanied by U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin and other officials. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US