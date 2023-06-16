Ambassador of the U.S.A. to India calls on Chief Minister

June 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America (U.S.A.) to India, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. During their meeting, Mr. Stalin extended an invitation for U.S.-based companies to participate in the Global Investors Meeting scheduled for January 2024. He also pointed out that several U.S. companies have invested in Tamil Nadu, and the State continued to aspire to become one of the three top destinations in Asia for industrial investments, an official release said. Mr. Garcetti was accompanied by U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin and other officials. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.