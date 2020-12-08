Tamil Nadu

Ambassador of France calls on CM

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain calling on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.  

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

An official release termed it a courtesy call. Later, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau of Tamil Nadu and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of the Ambassador and the Chief Minister.

The MoU was aimed at establishing a framework to facilitate connections between French businesses and Tamil Nadu, enabling investments and promoting ease of doing business. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were also present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 1:20:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ambassador-of-france-calls-on-cm/article33274375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY