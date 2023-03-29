Ambasamudram police officer, ASP Balveer Singh, accused of custodial torture, suspended, says T.N. CM Stalin

March 29, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that he had issued instructions to suspend Balveer Singh, the former Assistant Superintendent of Police of Ambasamudram sub-division in Tirunelveli district, who was recently accused of custodial torture and placed in vacancy reserve since.

Responding to a special call attention motion, moved by legislators from various parties, he said he had announced even earlier in the Assembly that the government would not make any compromises when it came to the violation of human rights at police stations.

Mr. Stalin pointed out the officer was earlier placed in vacancy reserve, following the initiation of an enquiry by the sub-collector of Cheranmahadevi. Further action will be taken on the officer, based on the findings of the enquiry, he said.

Mr. Singh, a 2020 batch IPS officer, was accused by a few suspects, who were taken to the Kallidaikurichi police station for an enquiry related to an attempt to murder case, of brutal torture, including the breaking of their teeth and crushing of testicles, last week.

A number of MLAs who spoke on the call attention motion, urged that the young IPS officer be removed from service and a criminal case be filed against him.

Palaniswami brings up murder of AIADMK functionary

The special call attention motion also included another issue related to law and order raised by Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. He drew attention to the murder of AIADMK's Perambur South secretary Ilangovan alias Vyasai Ilangovan by a gang on Monday. Mr. Palaniswami said there were reports that he was killed by a few who were involved in the peddling of ganja for having opposed their drug trafficking. He alleged that the murder was indicative of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Mr. Stalin, in his response, said the police had swiftly arrested five persons for the murder, of whom one is a juvenile. An investigation so far had revealed that the murder took place due to previous enmity between Ilangovan and the key suspect, Sanjay. The investigation so far did not reveal anything about Ilangovan opposing the sale of ganja, the CM said.

The CM further stated that the number of murders in Tamil Nadu have reduced to 1,596 under the DMK rule in 2022, compared to 1,670 during the AIADMK rule in 2018.