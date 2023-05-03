Ambasamudram custodial torture | Two more cases registered against suspended ASP Balveer Singh

May 03, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Two more cases have been registered by the CB-CID, probing custodial torture charges, against the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ambasamudram Sub-Division, Balveer Singh, taking the total number of cases filed against him, to three.

Based on complaints filed by a 19-year-old young man from Papanasam and an autorickshaw driver, Vedhanarayanan of Vickramasingapuram, the CB-CID registered the cases on the night of Tuesday, May 2. The investigating agency has already registered an FIR based on a complaint from another victim, E. Subhash of KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai.

Following accusations from several individuals, who charged Singh with having uprooted their teeth with cutting pliers during inquiries when they were detained by the police in connection with various cases, Singh was placed under suspension by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi, Mohamed Shabbir Alam started his inquiry, the State designated senior IAS officer and Secretary, Department of Rural Development P. Amudha to investigate the allegations leveled against the police officer. Following two rounds of investigations at the Ambasamudram Taluk Office and the report subsequently submitted by her, the case was transferred to the CB-CID.

Even as CB-CID Inspector Ulagarani was investigating the complaint received from the victim Subhash, the Organized Crime Unit’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Shankar was also included in the ongoing investigation. Now, Mr. Shankar will investigate the complaint received from the 19-year-old young man, who has filed the latest complaint, and whose teenage brother is also allegedly a victim of custodial torture. Similarly, the complaint preferred by Vedhanarayanan will be investigated by CB-CID Inspector Vijayalakshmi.

The CB-CID has summoned 7 persons – Ganesan, Raju, Mahendran, Sam, the 19-year-old young man and two more teenagers to appear for an inquiry at its office in Tiruneveli district on Friday, May 5.